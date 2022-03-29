To The Daily Sun,
President Joe Biden continues to prove his knowledge of international politics is lacking. It has been said that he has been wrong on every decision involving international diplomacy, and he has done nothing to disprove this opinion. He has been on the world stage in Poland, attempting to state the position of our country, in case you forget, it is the United States of America that he represents. However, he makes many statements which are repudiated or corrected by our bureaucrats. If he is unable to state with clarity what our country values and will defend who is making these decisions for him?
I prefer a decision maker with values to a political hack.
Peter Kirk
Gilford
