If Republicans are elected in the midterms, their solution to inflation will be to give tax cuts for big business and the wealthy. The federal deficit fell by $14 trillion under President Joe Biden, its largest-ever decline. The deficit climbed every year under Donald Trump, primarily because of the $2 trillion tax cut for the wealthy.
Another Republican plan is to privatize Social Security and Medicare. In August, Don Bolduc, talking about Medicare and Medicaid specifically, said “Privatization is hugely important. Getting government money out of it.” He has not said what his plan for these important programs would be. Under Biden, on average, Social Security benefits are going up by more than $140 a month (that is 8.7%) starting in January. This is a cost-of-living adjustment. Democrats understand inflation and that government is here to serve all Americans, not just the wealthy.
Gas prices are going up and Biden is getting the blame. It is true that the cost to the big companies has increased but their profits are still very high. Shell and Exxon made $9 billion in profits in the last six months, Exxon made $6.5 billion. It is the big companies’ greed that causes us to pay more at the pumps. The gas companies do not have to raise prices, they are using inflation as an excuse.
