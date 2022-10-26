To The Daily Sun,

If Republicans are elected in the midterms, their solution to inflation will be to give tax cuts for big business and the wealthy. The federal deficit fell by $14 trillion under President Joe Biden, its largest-ever decline. The deficit climbed every year under Donald Trump, primarily because of the $2 trillion tax cut for the wealthy.

