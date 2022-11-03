With the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and with the tremendous support to run a write-in campaign, I would ask that voters please consider writing my name in for Belknap County sheriff.
I have received a large amount of support and encouragement to do this as there is a clear and convincing need for a change of leadership at the sheriff's office. The second and third in command have left and gone back to patrol positions at local PDs, morale is at an all-time low and the current sheriff denies having any knowledge as to why things are so bad internally. He is in denial of an internal problem within the department.
When a leader can not self-assess and see the problems, it is unacceptable. He has torn down every relationship with the local law enforcement community, as well as at the state and federal level due to his inability to work with others. We need change.
The current sheriff is listed on both the Democrat and Republican side of the ballot. In order to have your write-in vote count, you must not straight ticket vote. You should color in the circle next to each candidate of your choice, or if you are writing in a name, fill in the write-in circle and then write in the name you wish for that position.
Again, thanks to all who have supported us since this campaign began and remember to get out and vote Nov. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.