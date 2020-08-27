To The Daily Sun,
Police shootings are never pretty. One's mind always go the the place of... "Isn't there something else to do?" The criminal Jacob Blake had already been tazed and repeatedly ordered to drop his knife as he tried to escape.
I have managed police training and technical assistance in hundreds of agencies domestic and abroad. Guess what? Despite non-lethal technological advancements since the 1960s, their are no secret weapons, or hidden training curriculum, for this situation. One can not reasonably ask police officers to further risk their lives wrestling knives from criminals. Nor can society allow criminals to stroll out of custody because the are armed.
Perhaps we should send in the NBA players. They seem to have time on their hands now.
Michael Breen, Ph.D.
Moultonborough
