To The Daily Sun,
Regarding the recent letter by Rep. Mike Bordes:
Oh, come on, Mike!
Libertarians represent more like what the Republican Party used to be back in the day than the current real RINOS who don’t stand for freedom and fiscal responsibility and our state and country constitutions. And the truth is Free Staters run the gamut from Libertarians to constitutionalists to conservatives to moderate Republicans and even classical liberals. So Mr. Bordes is way off base in his criticism.
Not all Free Staters are for secession or against constitutional police or against fiscally responsible funding of nursing homes.
Nice try lumping all people who simply move to New Hampshire to promote liberty (and escape totalitarian hell hole states) into a single box. Calling Free Staters Far Right Extremists? Disingenuous. Almost sounds like a leftist statement, Mike Bordes. Maybe you should follow your own advice and be the one moving to a different country. New Hampshire stands for freedom.
MaryAnn Pumilia
Laconia
