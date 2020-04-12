To The Daily Sun,
The writer from Sanbornton (and he knows who he is) confuses complaint with dispute/criticism. Complaining is the wife who gets after a family member who always leaves wet bath towels on the floor or the spouse who wants his tools put back in the right place, but that isn't happening. Criticism is the airing of views and can involve dispute.
The best time to prune a fruit tree can be disputed, and the views on that aired. It can be criticized that a mistake was made when the pruning was done at a lamentable time, lamentable for the tree's best outcome, but that discussion may not end with the criticism. Expertise on pruning might open it up to additional views with questions settled and the dispute resolved.
It's a long way from the practical need for wet towels not left to smell bad as they molder on the tile, to trees getting a healthy pruning because a range of viewpoints and experience and consequent discussion was brought to the question.
So when we discuss/question, as we should, because participatory democracy calls for it, who should be president or what a president does if successful in that role/job, it is not complaining.
Lynn Rudmin Chong
Sanbornton
