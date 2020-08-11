To The Daily Sun,
Mom,I can't hold it any longer.
What happened to the restrooms?
For some reason fast food restaurants have locked up their restrooms,as if normal body functions no longer exist
They are still eager to sell you food to put into your body, but exiting your body is not their concern. The fact that they no longer have to supply restroom conveniences because of no indoor seating does not help the hundreds of people lined up at the drive window.
I don't want to hear about the cost of cleaning. Did you ever see the number of people in line? ($$$$$).
And now for the good part: Where should we go to the bathroom? Well we could use a porta-potty, except it's filled to the rim, they don't seem to empty those.
So our next option is a wooded area, behind a tree, a building, a sign, (oh God, it's to late).
I have had the pleasure of using one of these areas and I have to tell you they are filled with soiled toilet paper, feminine products, bacteria, diseases, and if used properly could kill COVID-19 itself.
New Hampshire is turning into a cesspool.
Last but not least, do not tell me to stay home, it's summer, that's not happening!
Louie Blais
Laconia
