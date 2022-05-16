To The Daily Sun,
I wrote earlier in the month with reference to picking up litter along our roads. I am gratified that several people saw it and beeped and waved when I was out on Route 104 last week. It made my day. Thank you.
My reason for writing, though, is the ongoing controversy about the man who resides on the corner of Roller Coaster Road and Parade Road in Laconia. In the Live Free or Die state, this man ought to be left alone to do as he chooses on his own property. We consider his collection of vehicles, boats and other as “art”. We love seeing his fun things. We have better things to do, like picking up trash on our roads. He who has not sinned may cast the first stone. Start cleaning up your own neighborhood and leave this man to enjoy his collection of fun oddities.
Linda Heminway
Bristol
