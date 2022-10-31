To The Daily Sun,

I have to say that negative ads on the TV, on social media, on YouTube and in my mailbox are a very frustrating thing. Some are out-and-out lies, or deliberate misinterpretations. Don't believe everything you hear, take time to learn on your own. I can't wait for this election to be over with so people stop pandering for my vote. We must get four or five phone calls a day of late that are just people trying to get us to say who we are voting for. We're not answering, or we hang up. No thanks. This is crazy. It's gotten to the point that our elections are sheer torture. This is a blessed right that people gave their lives for so you can say your peace at an election. Voters, don't miss your chance and don't let the ads sway you. Do your own research.

