I have to say that negative ads on the TV, on social media, on YouTube and in my mailbox are a very frustrating thing. Some are out-and-out lies, or deliberate misinterpretations. Don't believe everything you hear, take time to learn on your own. I can't wait for this election to be over with so people stop pandering for my vote. We must get four or five phone calls a day of late that are just people trying to get us to say who we are voting for. We're not answering, or we hang up. No thanks. This is crazy. It's gotten to the point that our elections are sheer torture. This is a blessed right that people gave their lives for so you can say your peace at an election. Voters, don't miss your chance and don't let the ads sway you. Do your own research.
Can't we do better than this? How about positive ads that just state what is different about you from the other and not making it seem like the competition is the devil. Give us credit for having enough intelligence to read, learn and pick a candidate based on our own views. A lot of us take our vote seriously and do our best to find out who is behind those terrible ads. I also cringe that so many dollars are spent on these wasteful political signs. Has any political sign changed people's vote? Nope, me neither.
So tired of business as usual with the political machine. It is time for something different. Let's do better please.
I'll be avoiding the ads as best I can for now. Luckily I have a mute button.
