To The Daily Sun,
Experience in business, education, visionary leadership, economic development.
Cares about her community and is driven to help improve the lives of people in that community.
Honesty; no hidden agendas.
If these are the qualities and skills you consider important for your representative in the New Hampshire House of Representatives, and you live in Belknap County District 2 (Meredith–Gilford), then please consider casting one of your votes for independent candidate Eliza Leadbeater.
I have known Eliza for the past two years when we both moved to the same retirement community, Wesley Woods in Gilford. In the past two years I have come to know Eliza and have worked with her on a project to study the feasibility of developing a solar energy farm for the community in which we live. In working with Eliza on this project, and through getting to know her through other community activities, here are some of the things I have discovered:
Experience in Business: In the early 70s, Eliza founded her own manufacturing and mail-order business in England, with products from this business reaching over 35 countries. In 1982 she divided and sold the company as four separate businesses and returned to New England, founding an import business for European antiques, textiles, and other products.
Education: She has worked as a high school teacher, and in administrative capacities at New England College, Keene State College, and UVM.
Visionary leadership and economic development: Eliza served 15 years as the founding executive director of the Belknap County Economic Development Council. It is this position where she effectively helped fostered economic development in the Lakes Region by collaboratively working with diverse groups in business, government at the state and local levels, and education. Her efforts were key in developing financial resources to launch and expand businesses, non-profits, and community projects, creating training programs, and in bringing high speed internet to the Lakes Region.
Cares about her community and honesty: Here is where I can offer some personal experiences, and where I know Eliza first hand. Eliza was the inspiration behind an idea that our community might be able to stabilize our electric bills while reducing our carbon footprint by considering building a solar farm. She asked me to join with her and several other residents to begin exploring the benefits, costs, and ways to finance the project to make it feasible and cost effective. I have to say that she is good at gently motivating people and inspiring collaboration. Soon I found myself doing a lot more than I initially expected! And, I was enjoying it! Her vision and enthusiasm are infectious.
As I have come to know her better over the past several years, I believe her to be a genuinely honest person. What you see is what you are going to get. She is interested in helping people and her community to collaborate for the benefit of all, and will listen to people. Without any reservation, I enthusiastically recommend a vote for Eliza to fill one of the N.H. state representative seats for Belknap County District 2. Please consider her when you go to the polls on Tuesday, November 6.
Wes Dull
Gilford
