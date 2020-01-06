To The Daily Sun,
The Laconia Area Center-Community Action has again received a grant to help assure that seniors living in Belknap County stay warm during our cold winter months! For the fourth year, Laconia Rod and Gun Club has worked diligently to raise money for the LRGC Senior Fuel Grant, administered by Laconia Area Center. Each year the grant has increased, and to date, we have been able to assist close to a hundred community members in Belknap County!
This organization not only reaches out to the Laconia Area Center, but they also provide gifts to make the Christmas holiday special for hundreds of children and families every year. They provide breakfast with Santa each year and secret Santa shopping to assure our community children have a special Christmas. They are involved in our local Seniors Centers providing holiday gift cards for volunteers and participants, assist in providing meals during the holiday to local communities and so much more. The list of the benefits to our communities from the Laconia Rod and Gun Club are too many to list. They are a blessing to the communities they support.
This is an amazing organization with the most dedicated members and volunteers you could imagine! They work year-round and non-stop to help their community members.
I would like to extend a special thank-you to not only the LRGC, but also to Ron and Lisa Judd who were instrumental in making our Common Food Pantry Drop and Pop fundraising event a HUGE success. If not for them, and all of the volunteers from the Laconia Rod and Gun Club who worked tirelessly, our first big fundraising event would not have been so successful. They helped us raise thousands of dollars for our food pantry, as well as months’ worth of food donations to help prevent food insecurity for our community members. If you missed it this year, we hope you join us next year for a very fun event!
It is with great gratitude and thanks that we look forward to many more years of collaboration with Laconia Rod and Gun Club and I encourage all of our community members to support their events!
Lynn Tonkin
Area Center Manager
Community Action
Laconia
