To The Daily Sun,

I would like to introduce myself to the voters in Gilford, Gilmanton and Laconia Ward 2. My name is Kurt Webber and I am running for a seat in the New Hampshire House representing District 6. I support the efforts of the Citizens for Belknap to restore reasonable, responsible representation for Belknap County and as a moderate independent, I am committed to doing this.

