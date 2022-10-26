I would like to introduce myself to the voters in Gilford, Gilmanton and Laconia Ward 2. My name is Kurt Webber and I am running for a seat in the New Hampshire House representing District 6. I support the efforts of the Citizens for Belknap to restore reasonable, responsible representation for Belknap County and as a moderate independent, I am committed to doing this.
I have dedicated my life to service, first as an Army officer for over 23 years, and then as a Rotarian, Boy Scout leader and a founder and president of the Patriot Resilient Leader Institute, which has run 95 Camp Resilience retreats since 2014 that have helped almost 900 veterans, first responders and their loved ones recover from the issues caused by their service and improve their lives. I am confident that I can continue to serve our community well as a member of the NH House.
I am a fiscal conservative and a social moderate who is happy to work with members from both parties to solve problems and serve all the citizens of Belknap County. I understand the concerns of people on both sides of the political spectrum and will strive to find compromise and solutions to the complex issues facing us.
I have lived in Gilford for over 21 years and was on the Gilford School Board for nine years. I have been married for over 37 years. Both of my sons graduated from Gilford High School and then from West Point, as I did.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.