Following the article in The Laconia Daily Sun, Laconia City Hall has been receiving calls from property owners inquiring about their tax bill, specifically related to the property assessments. The Lakes Region and Laconia have seen a strong real estate market, which has driven up most property values.
One important point to make is that the 2022-23 budget is a tax cap compliant budget. The increase in property valuation does not change the total amount to be raised by taxes. Once the valuation was completed, the City of Laconia submits the information to the New Hampshire Department of Revenue administration and the tax rate is calculated. Because valuation went up, the city-wide tax rate went down. Many factors go into determining the valuation of a property. The intent of reassessment is to have all properties be taxed fairly.
Approximately half of the property owners saw an increase in their tax bill. Depending on the type of property, some valuations and subsequent tax bills rose significantly. The City of Laconia Assessing Department is available Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to discuss your individual assessments. They can be reached at 603-527-1268.
To appeal your assessment, property owners have until March 1, 2023, to file a 2022 Abatement. This can be found on the Assessing Department page at www.laconianh.gov.
