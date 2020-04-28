To The Daily Sun,
By statistical definition, 50 percent of a normal distributed population (depicted as a bell-shaped curve), are of less than average IQ.
The Hampton Beach surfers recently seen violating the Covid-19 related closed beach order, are definitely less than average IQ.
The fine for violating the governor’s order should be raised from $68 to $6,800 per minute of violation, and also add community service time of 500 hours.
The community service should require surfers to hand out PPE to anyone walking along the seawall. We don’t want the community service requirement to include surfers talking to students about the hazards of Covid-19 … that would be counter-productive, and further expose young minds to stupid minds.
Many older cottages and homes on Ocean Boulevard had black-out windows facing the Atlantic. This was a requirement during WWII, due to risk of German submarines spotting and then targeting the N.H. coastline. U.S citizens complied with the coastline night time civil defense order, at risk of imprisonment as a traitor.
Our public health officials remain tolerant of Covid-19 protective order non-compliance. If we desire to recover quickly and safely from the Covid-19 battles, we must strictly enforce protective orders, and also publicly shame violators.
Keith Forrester
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.