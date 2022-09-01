I have never been one to get involved publicly in politics, and I certainly have never been one to even put out political signs in support of any candidate at any level — with one exception. That one? Sheriff Bill Wright.
I have known Bill for many years and he has always held himself to a higher standard. Once Bill became sheriff for our county, he immediately took action to make the sheriff’s department more transparent, more accountable, and more community based. Sheriff Wright got his team back out in the community serving us and assisting the other local police departments when needed. The sheriff department’s increased community involvement is a direct initiative of Sheriff Wright’s and was long overdue.
As a member of the Laconia Kiwanis, I have worked first-hand with Sheriff Wright and some of his deputies at events of ours such as our Bike Rodeo. As a local Special Olympics coach, I know many of our local law enforcement officers in the police departments throughout the Lakes Region, including the sheriff’s department. Sheriff Wright has always encouraged his team to come to our events and help out. Most of all, he is kind, compassionate, and caring to everyone in our community, especially our Special Olympic athletes.
Our sheriff has always welcomed input for improvement not only from his team at the department but also from the community. You have a concern? Give him a call. He is always reachable. So you can believe the blatant lies that his opponent and his campaign are throwing out there against him, or you can take a look at the last two years and find out why Bill is still the "Wright" decision for our sheriff.
Four proposals for redeveloping the former Laconia State School complex are under consideration. City officials have long advocated a multi-use development, including affordable housing. What is your vision for development of the state school property? Click the image below to answer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.