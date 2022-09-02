The WeThePeopleNH.org organization states that New Hampshire elections are vulnerable using programmable voting machines. This is a lie. Don't want to trust me? Call the Secretary of State's office for the facts at 603-271-3246 or email elections@sos.nh.gov.
Let me assure voters in Franklin and all of NH they have nothing to fear. The vote-counting machines we use in this state are simply counters. They are not programmable or connected to the internet in any way. They are counting machines, period. Be careful what you read and when in doubt, check it out.
This organization, among other things, is suggesting that people should write in anyone they want to vote for so that poll workers will be forced to hand count as the machine kicks out any ballots that have handwritten notations on them. A business card that is circulating says "This will override the machines and take our state back with elected officials who work for us."
As a dedicated poll worker for many years who has lived by the oath we all must take to serve, this is insulting. Poll workers work diligently to do their jobs within the law and with the best checks and balances. We are both Democrats and Republicans working side by side at every polling place. A polling place is required to have a balance of both parties represented. Be careful what you read.
