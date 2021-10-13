To The Daily Sun,
Hill property owners, your taxes will be going up if you don't show up at the meeting tonight at 7 p.m. at the Hill Town Hall and stand up against the Green Acres Woodlands outfit from New Jersey, who's represented by Robert Berti of Forecourt LLC, based in Rumney.
They have quietly bought up hundreds of acres of wildlife areas and wetlands in rural Hill center to put up an industrial gravel plant!
Here's why: Over and above it being illegal and destroying both wildlife habitat and wetlands, and shattering our peaceful existence — continual crushing, occasional dynamiting, excessive noise and being no longer able to walk safely on our roads — these roads will be destroyed by "17-26" 14 wheelers, weighing 42,000 pounds a piece, continually running over them, six days a week, from dawn to dusk. And our taxes will have to go up to pay for the continual work repairing them. And that's everyone's taxes, not only up here, but in the village, along Route 3A and out of state. And Jeremy Hiltz, who already has his own pit on Boot Jack Road is planning on running the whole shebang.
This is a lose-lose proposition for everyone else in the Town of Hill. Be at the meeting and show the big money here we're not the village idiots that they can just run over!
Judi Pescinski
Hill
