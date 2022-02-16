To The Daily Sun,
I have a lot of questions that need to be answered. Here goes:
Why is inflation at a 40-year high? Do people still believe that masks, school closures, business closures, social distancing, and plastic shields work? How many people died because they went down the store aisle the wrong way? How many people wore a mask in their house? Can we see the data showing that school masks work? How many of you remember, seated at bar-no mask, standing at bar, masked-up? Does anyone give a crap what Neil Young thinks? Why are "Democrat Liberals" being called "Communist Liberals"? Why are Democrats still pushing "Defund the Police"? How many of you have paid $100 to fill up your truck? Democrat leader Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stated "I don’t need truckers. I get my food from the grocery store." Is she a candidate for POTUS? Why is there a mask mandate on flying? Do you believe President Joe Biden is uniting the country against him? Which will be the last blue state to lift mask mandates? Shouldn’t Hunter Biden be leading the effort to give "crack pipes" to addicts? Whose side are you on in Canada, the truckers or Trudeau? Why does Rep. Tim Lang want to kill all squirrels? How come I do not know any squirrel hunters? Do you give them peanuts before you shoot them?
Thank you Sen. Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia) and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Arizona). No thank you for our representatives and senators.
Jim Mayotte
Sanbornton
