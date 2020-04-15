To The Daily Sun,
LRGH and all the auxiliary clinics are health care services that are necessary for the residents of the Lakes Region.
My family has used the hospital for inpatient and outpatient services since moving here from New London 11 years ago. The doctors, nurses, and all supporting staff have always exceeded our expectations.
We have always been able to count on the clinics to be there to take care of our everyday health issues, to include prescribing medications and sending us for necessary tests.
Being a senior and not driving distances anymore, it is more than inconvenient to lose my local hospital and be forced to go to Concord or Plymouth, particularly in the winter months.
Most people establish a relationship of trust with their doctors and hospital, which is extremely important to their mental health.
We need to keep LRGH and the accompanying clinics open for all the residents of the Lakes Region.
Jen Dixon
Laconia
