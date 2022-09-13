Rep. Richard Littlefield sure asks a lot of the taxpayers of Laconia. We already subsidize his low-income housing and his disability payments. No problem. I’ll gladly pay for a small part of the burden Littlefield places on the tax base, as these safety nets are part of having a strong social fabric. Even those who don’t contribute economically deserve a life of dignity. I do find it ironic that Littlefield’s voting record in Concord shows such little regard for those who are struggling. Does he believe the social safety net exists only for him?
I’m writing because it seems Littlefield also wants taxpayers to subsidize private and sectarian schooling. This is a line too far. I’m happy for my taxes to fund Laconia public schools, because I believe public education is fundamental to a democratic society. Public schools are inherently democratic, with elected school board members, publicly available curriculum and a transparent budgeting process. They are also required by law to educate all students, regardless of disability or socioeconomic status. More, they are a safety net for vulnerable children.
I won’t argue that they accomplish their mission perfectly, but I wouldn’t argue that for any institution in existence. I will argue that imperfect public schools are a far better use of scarce resources than sending our money to private schools, which are not accountable to voters, nor required to educate all students nor, in the case of sectarian schools, even required to teach students factual information.
If Littlefield wants to send his children to private schools, unaccountable to the public, he has always had that choice. Unlike almost every other aspect of his life though, he shouldn’t expect the taxpayers of Laconia and our state to foot the bill.
