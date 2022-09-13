To The Daily Sun,

Rep. Richard Littlefield sure asks a lot of the taxpayers of Laconia. We already subsidize his low-income housing and his disability payments. No problem. I’ll gladly pay for a small part of the burden Littlefield places on the tax base, as these safety nets are part of having a strong social fabric. Even those who don’t contribute economically deserve a life of dignity. I do find it ironic that  Littlefield’s voting record in Concord shows such little regard for those who are struggling. Does he believe the social safety net exists only for him?

