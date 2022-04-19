To The Daily Sun,
In a post dated April 17, on an online blog called Granite Grok, somebody named "Skip" wrote a semi legible tirade about Gunstock. He inferred that the, as he called it, "Tim Lang Gang" was going all Ukrainian on them (certain delegation members). First of all, what an insult to the people of Ukraine, and an insult to all of the New Hampshire citizens and businesses who have so generously stepped up to help those Ukrainians fight to maintain their freedom and democracy. While non-partisan efforts were taking place all over the state to assist Ukrainian freedom fighters, the portion of the delegation completely disregarding the wishes of the majority of the citizens of Belknap County were busily calling and emailing each other trying to find ways to spend more taxpayer money on legal bills to get their way.
Also Skip wondered why Sen. Bob Giuda was involved as Belknap County is not in his district. Actually, he said the Senator doesn't live in the district. He does live in Senate district 2 which encompasses Meredith, Sanbornton, New Hampton and Tilton which are part of Belknap County so, yes he does. Gilford may not be in his district, but his constituents in Belknap County all have a stake in Gunstock.
"Skip" seems quite concerned that the delegation will have no oversight of Gunstock if you the people are able to elect the commissioners. You the people have the oversight of the delegation right now and even more so in November. Remember that and decide what you the people want run for you by folks who are power hungry, secessionists, or both. Because it's up to you to vote and let them know if they are doing a good job of representing your views or not.
Hillary Seeger
Alexandria
