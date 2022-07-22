To The Daily Sun,
It is astonishing how quickly the recently appointed Gunstock Commissioners have dismantled the leadership at Gunstock by creating an impossible work environment. I applaud my friends in senior management for having the courage and integrity to refuse to continue to participate in the GAC’s gross mismanagement of the facility. Now that the GAC has disposed of the senior team, they have the audacity to think that the next level of management will simply move on and work for them. I hope that that group, as well as the rest of the full-time year-round staff, will also have the conviction to just say no to this arrogant and incompetent group of commissioners. Dr. David Strang and Mr. Peter Ness clearly believe they have the skills and knowledge to run Gunstock on a day-to-day basis. Just as clearly, they have no appreciation of nor respect for the dozens of specialized skill sets held by dozens of talented individuals who have what it takes to successfully run a four-season resort. The GAC thinks it has the power, but it is the remaining employees who hold the keys to continued operations at Gunstock. I hope they use their leverage to force the removal of commissioners Ness and Strang and the reinstatement of the senior management team. If they are successful, they may be able to get the resort back to its former performance quickly. If they are not successful, Gunstock won’t be a place anyone will want to work at anyway.
