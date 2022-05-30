To The Daily Sun,
Examples of American exceptionalism include hundreds of gun deaths just in the past decade, including supermarkets in Buffalo; Boulder, Colorado; a rail yard in San Jose, California; a birthday party in Colorado Springs; a convenience store in Springfield, Missouri; a synagogue in Pittsburgh; churches in Sutherland Springs, Texas, and Charleston, South Carolina; a Walmart in El Paso; a FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis; a music festival in Las Vegas; massage parlors in Atlanta; a Waffle House in Nashville; a gay nightclub in Orlando and a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado.
School shootings happen often enough that we all know many of the names such as Sandy Hook, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Oxford High School; Columbine High School and now Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, that has joined this horrific list.
Thus far, this year there have been 213 mass shootings and in the same period 50,000 more legal gun sales.
The New Hampshire legislature has just passed what appears to be very problematic legislation, now on Gov. Chris Sununu’s desk, that would prohibit NH law personnel from the enforcement of federal gun laws and regulations, apparently intended to override federal preemption. This legally questionable “Free Stater” legislation was sponsored by House member, and former chief justice of the NH Supreme Court, Robert Lynn. What direction is NH taking?
Think, does mental health cause gun violence, or do guns cause gun violence?
Are we to now all pledge allegiance to the United States as “One Nation, Under Guns”?
Eric Taussig
Moultonborough
