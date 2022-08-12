Residents of Belknap County, I am writing this letter to support William “Bill” Wright’s campaign for re-election as the Belknap County Sheriff. Bill is one of the most caring, compassionate, honest law enforcement officials I have ever known, with high standards and integrity. Bill loves the profession and serving the people of Belknap County. Being sheriff for Bill isn’t just a job; it is a commitment to the people. Bill is a strong leader, has always led by example, and never asked any of the employees to do anything he would not do himself. Bill takes a hands-on leadership role, working alongside his employees. I cannot recall any past sheriffs with this integrity. In the past, I have witnessed absent sheriffs and poor leadership, not Bill; he’s a working sheriff, accountable to the people. Bill runs a fiscally conservative department; without cutting services.
In the past month or so, I have read editorials in local papers portraying Bill as a poor leader and affecting the agency’s morale. This is incorrect and far from the truth. The truth is a few past and current employees are causing morale problems and providing inaccurate information to others. In return, false statements are being written and published. These employees dislike change and accountability. Bill does not accept the retired-on-duty mentality. He continues to push for excellence in service and responsiveness to the community. As a taxpayer, I feel Bill has been a responsible leader, very conservative with taxpayers' money, and doing as he promised in his last campaign, making positive changes. People do not like change.
William “Bill” Wright is right for Belknap County. I am asking you to support him at the polls on Sept. 13. Vote Wright for sheriff.
