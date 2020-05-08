To The Daily Sun,
I did watch the Planning Board meeting on May 5. Since I follow the meetings, I do see the notices because I know where to look for them. I doubt many others even knew about this meeting or are computer savvy enough to be any part of it using ZOOM.
My attempts to use Zoom failed. It was difficult to follow it on YouTube Live (Watch the edited edition: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=luC6_Ongh4A&t=5087s) and for a lengthy three hours. I only knew who was speaking because I recognized most of the voices. (David Bownes’ herringbone tweed sleeve with the leather buttons was a dead giveaway for me.)
There was no public-person speaking during this public hearing on 1330 Union Avenue. I am lucky enough to know of 1330 Union Avenue is Barton’s Village to most natives. You’ll need to tilt your nose up a bit now to get used to calling it Lakeside on Paugus Bay.
Yep, I hate the thought of losing another bit of Americana, this great early example of the cabin industry, when families made their way out of their hot cities for annual vacation trips to our lakes and mountains. With my move to New York, this native became a regular tourist visiting family and staying at the Bluebird many summers. My children, their friends and some Fresh Air guests have such great memories including catching fireflies and watching the bats fly at night.
The conceptual plans (for Lakeside on Paugus Bay) shock me! Nearly all buildings along Union Avenue are one-story. Four buildings, 32 high-priced condos, four-story in the front and five-story in the rear, 32 two-car garages, total parking for over 100! I look at those huge, ugly units and see Lefrak City in Queens or Harry Van Arsdale Jr’s IBEW Local 3 union housing in Flushing arriving here, using and abusing our lakes and mountains.
This seems very opportune for the developer and timely with the new performance zoning, allowing more density and very inopportune for the natives during a pandemic virus locking us in our homes and therefore locking us out of public affairs.
I was relieved that it was tabled to June 9 but suggest that opportunities for the public hearing also continue, that more are notified or alerted and encouraged to add their comments.
Dorothy Duffy
Laconia
