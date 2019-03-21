To The Daily Sun,
The “Save Our Gale School” committee is moving ahead with its preservation project.
Some time has passed since our last update on our progress to preserve the historically significant and architecturally unique Gale School in Belmont. We have made tremendous progress and are moving forward. Now we know we WILL "Save The Gale School."!
The one major hurdle we had in the beginning was to find a purpose for the Gale School. We are happy to announce that it will be transferred to the Lakes Region Community Developers (formerly the Laconia Area Land Trust.)
They will restore and repurpose the building once it is moved off School District property to a new site hopefully close to town along Route 106 and placed on a concrete foundation. The building will be used for programs to benefit low- and moderate-income working families and individuals in the Lakes Region by offering social services currently insufficient or unavailable in the area.
As some may know; the Save Our Gale School received an LCHIP grant for $110,000 last Fall. They just added another grant for $2,500 this month, and the Belmont’s Sargent Fund just awarded $200. These monies along with the $70,000 from the School District’s moving allowance places us well within sight of the total cost to purchase property needed and to move the building. We have received some cash donations along with pledged donations of cash, materials, and needed services to prepare the new site and to fill in repair the land that the Gale School is presently on — but we still need YOUR help.
We are currently seeking public cash donations and pledges of any size or in-kind services, materials, auction/raffle items and/or labor to go toward the approximately $100,000 in cash and services remaining to be raised. ANY assistance would be greatly appreciated!
Please contact this person with your checks and contributions: SOGS, c/o Brenda Paquette, 229 Dutile Road, Belmont, NH 03220.
Ken Knowlton, Vice Chairman
Save Our Gale School
Belmont
