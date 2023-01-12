It is extremely hard to believe what the media is constantly reporting concerning the sexual exploitation of our most precious resource, which is our young, impressionable children. Furthermore, some perverts are actually defending these despicable actions.
How is it possible that discussing sex, pornography, and drag queen events with a coworker can get one fired, but it is perfectly acceptable to not only discuss but actually promote the same for our vulnerable and innocent children in our nation's schools? We know such tragic events are discussed quietly in our schools, but how about other uncontrolled environments such as camps, parties, family events, and even churches, where obscene acts and forced pornographic activity can and does exist?
Woke gender socialist ideology even promotes the option for parents and/or children themselves to actually choose a preferred sexual identity, even at ages where children are not old enough to form a rational decision. All this occurs while conservative book authors are denied from speaking at public events, but perverts are allowed to publish, promote and distribute pornography to our school libraries.
One of the greatest sins ever is harming our naive, innocent children, possibly for an entire lifetime, by forcing this evil ideology on them, regardless of their age. At least part of the problem is caused by some weak, liberal, and despicable school board members who not only tolerate it, but actually encourage and promote this criminal activity with little or no discipline. Whether a parent or not, please challenge, thoroughly review, and personally approve the text and video used at community schools before it is taught to our vulnerable youth.
