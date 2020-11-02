To The Daily Sun,
It's bad enough the town of Plymouth has a mask mandate, which I ignore, but now our restaurants be asking for and recording our names and phone numbers. What is this, Germany 1938?
I will not comply and neither should you.No mask wearing for me and no going to restaurants who ask me personal information.This is total nonsense and our governor is a total idiot.
Dan Valed
Rumney
