To The Daily Sun,
For ten years the conservative media and Republicans have been vilifying the Obama administration for the bailouts that resulted from the 2009 economic crash. They ignore that the bailouts started under Bush II and were probably the only reason we have enjoyed the economic status we’ve enjoyed for past several years.
Now we have a crisis which seems will be just as big of a negative impact on our economy, if not worse, and the reality, finally, has sunk in at the Trump administration. The result, proposals to spend at least a TRILLION dollars in economic relief, much of it in the form of cash to individuals. Can you say SOCIALISM? This is, of course, the bad word that Fox News and conservative Republicans have been chanting for years now, and most recently against similar proposals from Democratic presidential candidates. When the government hands out cash to help the lowly peons that have been ignored now for years, that’s socialism. The Trump administration will now be practicing socialism.
All the folks who have been writing letters to this newspaper for years decrying the Democrats and their policies must now take a deep breath and swallow real hard, because your boy, Trump, is now a SOCIALIST. You can’t spin it any other way. I know you’ll try, but thinking people will see through you in a heartbeat. It’s over. Trump is a socialist.
Dan Trefler
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.