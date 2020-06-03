To The Daily Sun,
As a Moultonborough resident, I am grateful for our excellent internet access. However, many N.H. communities suffer poor access, affecting so many aspects of daily life. For example, this spring we saw teachers sitting in their cars for hours parked outside of schools and libraries delivering Zoom lectures to their students (those with wifi). It is indisputable that internet access is essential.
Members of the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative have the chance to change internet access for many rural N.H. communities. Ballots have been mailed to all NHEC members which include an amendment to change their bylaws to state that “facilitating broadband access” is part of their mission. This change will not change electric rates or involve NHEC in the financing or operation of broadband networks. It will simply make NHEC utility poles available to broadband developers at reasonable rates and with reasonable administrative effort.
Please vote YES to broadband access on the NHEC ballot and vote for the following incumbent NHEC board candidates who support broadband access in their platforms: Leo Dwyer, Marc Portu and Bill Darcy. All ballots are due by June 16. Last year only 5,810 ballots were cast from over 80,000 NHEC members. Let’s change that this year. This is a simple and workable solution to a big problem.
Cynthia Stanton
Moultonborough
