To The Daily Sun,
I’m quite sure I speak on behalf of many of your readers in expressing my disgust at the distasteful cartoon published in your paper on August 27. At the risk of giving it further exposure, the cartoon suggests that the police might enter a school and murder innocent children.
This cartoon was not only repulsive, it serves to advance the never-ending false narrative pushed by the media that racist police officers are deliberately murdering innocent black citizens. Many of the incidents we’ve seen are producing reactions from politicians, celebrities, and professional athletes that are based purely on emotion and not on facts. They help fuel racial divide and embolden those who wish to utilize the cover of “peaceful” protest in order to riot, vandalize, steal, and in some cases assault and murder other citizens.
As a 40-year law enforcement veteran, I’ve developed a pretty thick skin, but this was over the top and the person(s) at your paper responsible for approving this cartoon for publication should be ashamed. You have officially lost at least one long-time reader and I’m confident I’m not alone.
Craig Wiggin
Meredith
