I understand that there is a petition to limit use of the Center Harbor Beach area to residents and taxpayers only in order to prevent the Town of Moultonborough from approving a development on Bean Road (a.k.a. Koss Project). As far as I know, this project has not yet received approval from NH DES/DOT or the Moultonborough selectboard, Planning, Zoning, Conservation or any other oversight committees.
So what this petition says is that if you don't do what we like, "we'll show you who's boss."
This is the most childish, hateful, vengeful idea I ever heard. Do we really want to alienate all the people who live on Bean Road and other Moultonborough areas close to town? Don't these people shop in Center Harbor businesses, patronize our stores and restaurants? Will the new development bring additional business to our town? Another point is that if you close the town beach to only Center Harbor residents, people who come from the lake (Meredith, Moultonborough, etc.) and use the town docks will not be able to leave the dock area and access town businesses because the whole area from the docks including Lake and Wharf Streets is part of the Beach Area. Another blow to area businesses.
I think people are extremely over-exaggerating the impact this development will have on our town. Do you really expect that all these people will use the beach at the same time? Will they all leave the development at the same time and create huge traffic jams?
Let's let the town of Moultonborough do their diligence and make their own decisions. We need to remain their friends and neighbors and work together — we may need their cooperation some day.
I urge all Center Harbor residents to not sign the petition and vote down attempts to alienate our neighbors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.