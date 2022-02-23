To The Daily Sun,
The amazing and astounding accomplishments of the Biden administration are truly extraordinary. Let's take a look.
1.) The Demolitioncrat energy policy. On the first day in office President Joe Biden shutdown our energy pipelines and destroyed American world energy dominance. The domestic and international impact of this idiotic decision have been colossally catastrophic. Joe is now begging Saudi Arabia to pump more oil. The price of a gallon of gas has increased almost 100%.
2.) While sabotaging our worldwide oil preeminence, Biden allows Vlad the Evil to complete the Nordstream 2 pipeline. This policy undermines at least three major national security goals: western Europe is dependent on Vlad the Evil to heat their homes and gas their cars; Biden domestic energy policy has increased the price of a barrel of oil from $40 per barrel to $100, contributing an extra $1 billion per day to Putin's Ukraine invasion fund and, finally, actually enabling the Putin destruction of Ukraine's energy pipelines with the completion of Nordstream.
3.) Joe's other best friend, Xi, the Chinese Communist Party premier, has taken over Hong Kong, formed an alliance with Russia at the Genocide Olympics, daily flies military fighter jets into Taiwan air space and will soon launch a naval invasion of Taiwan. Further, Xi is playing footsie with Argentina by lending Argentina billions of dollars out of China's Belt and Road initiative to bolster its control of the South China Seas, through which billions of dollars of international trade flows. Most despicably, Xi oversaw mass genocide of Muslim Uighurs and Falon Gong practitioners, using their organs to supply the world's elite with organ transplants. Mum is the word from Joe, all other world leaders and the world's corporations who use slave labor to produce their products.
5.) Joe's international successes have only been exceeded by his domestic catastrophes. The entire disaster may be summarized by reference to Jimmy Carter's misery index. The current misery index (the inflation rate including food and energy) is 21% and exceeds the remarkable and memorable misery index of the Carter Era. Of course, back then, bonds paid 12% or better compared to bond interest rates of 1.5% today.
Apparently, almost 40% of the United States hope and pray this tremendous success continues. The rest of the U.S. see the Biden and Demolitioncrat performance as catastrophic failure, which may lead to the suicide of the greatest and most generous nation in the history of the world, as well as the end of Western Civilization.
The SOTU speech will be The Big Lie.
Charles H. Bradley III, J.D.
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.