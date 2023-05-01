Despite the amazingly successful history of Western civilization, led by the USA, current political leaders have brought the U.S. to the brink of catastrophic political and economic collapse. The Demolitioncrats have abandoned the rule of law, the glue upon which our civilization is built. Let’s look at the destructive policies that have brought the USA to the eve of destruction:
1) Budget deficits of billions of dollars have created a nearly insurmountable national debt of $32 trillion. Joe Biden’s budgetary boondoggle will increase the national debt to $42 trillion over the next few years. This budgetary insanity has led China, Russia, Iran and Saudi Arabia to replace “King Dollar” with the “CCP YUAN.” The death of “King Dollar” will cause the collapse of the American standard of living.
2) Bidenflationtaxation. The first act of sabotage by Biden shut down American energy supply, unleashed by President Donald Trump. Biden’s idiotic act caused disastrous inflationtaxation throughout our economy, especially in the necessities of life. Stolen elections have disastrous consequences. Bidenflationtaxation is also causing unprecedented bank collapses.
3) Outrageously racist social policies: CRT, DEI, SEL, reparations and bank bailouts. These policies are designed by Biden communists to create chaos in our society and impose tyranny on the USA and collapse Western civilization. Janet Yellen, the ancient secretary of the Treasury, admitted to Sen. Lankford bank bailouts are for the CCP and large uni-party banks. Regional banks, the lifeblood of small businesses, will be eliminated by merger or collapse. CRT, DEI and SEL brainwash our children, starting in kindergarten. Reparations, paid by a bankrupt Treasury, add to the national debt.
4) Judges and prosecutors persecute Trump and MAGA, rather than antifa and BLM.
