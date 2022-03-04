To The Daily Sun,
Elizabeth Rohdenburg is a qualified and respected candidate to represent all the residents of our town for a position on the Meredith Select Board.
Examples of her volunteer efforts include a Cub Scout Leader, member and treasurer of the Friends of the Library, and multi-year co-chair of the Book It race to raise funds for the Meredith Public Library. Her dedication to the Winnipesaukee Playhouse as a volunteer especially in the community theater department where her creative talents make a difference.
She has contributed art and graphic design work to nonprofit organizations in Meredith to help them further their mission. Her professionalism and dedication to projects she has undertaken is impressive.
Please consider Elizabeth Rohdenburg on Tuesday, March 8 when you visit the polls to cast your vote.
Voting in local elections makes your vote count.
Carol F. Gerken
Meredith
