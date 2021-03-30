To The Daily Sun,
I would like to say “thank you” and let you know how much I appreciated the turnout of voters on town election day. I am humbled and honored to serve as your choice for Selectman on the town Select Board. I will work hard to advocate on behalf of all our residents and the future of Sanbornton. I will serve as a strong voice for you and be accountable to you. I look forward to continuing to communicate and hearing from you.
Please feel free to email me at BobbyLambo@yahoo.com
Thank you for your support!
Bob Lambert
Sanbornton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.