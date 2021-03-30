To The Daily Sun,

I would like to say “thank you” and let you know how much I appreciated the turnout of voters on town election day. I am humbled and honored to serve as your choice for Selectman on the town Select Board. I will work hard to advocate on behalf of all our residents and the future of Sanbornton. I will serve as a strong voice for you and be accountable to you. I look forward to continuing to communicate and hearing from you.

Please feel free to email me at BobbyLambo@yahoo.com

Thank you for your support!

Bob Lambert

Sanbornton

