To The Daily Sun,
I find it reprehensible and totally irresponsible that the powers that be find it perfectly okay to hold Motorcycle Week this year. If you think that the visitors are going to follow social distancing guidelines and also wear masks, then you are in need of a wake-up call. This is a totally ludicrous idea and needs to be reconsidered immediately.
The local authorities are failing to protect the citizens of New Hampshire.
Betty Issac
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.