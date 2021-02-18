To The Daily Sun,
Kudos to the NH National Guard! After hearing many stories of problems with covid-19 vaccinations all over the country, I was a little wary going to get my first shot today. However, I was incredibly impressed with the efficiency, professionalism, planning, and caring of the Guard members running the operation – from check-in, parking, health check, the actual shot, and followup on reactions, through setting the appointment for the second dose. There were no long waiting lines and my shot was given within 5 minutes of my scheduled appointment. Good work done by all! Thank you.
Barbara Straight
Gilford
