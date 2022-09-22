I've been reading comments from people in regards to the Education Freedom Accounts program.
So many people are against this, and I ask why?
This is the money that the school district would be paid to educate my child.
If school districts were doing their jobs, if teachers were better trained, if behavioral specialists followed Individualized Education Programs, if school staff weren't abusive to children, then there wouldn't be a reason for families to run to this program.
My son has PTSD and was kicked out of the Laconia School District after he was assaulted by staff.
They made him go to an out-of-district school where he learned more about crossdressing staff then he did math.
The EFA program saved my son from being forced to go someplace that doesn't share our morals and values.
The first year of this program there were hundreds of families over the projected amount, and that amount was without a doubt double this year, and it will continue to grow because we as parents expect more for our children.
We need proper training for staff, and we need a superintendent that actually listens to us.
We need better control over bullying, and that's for all students, not just those with different preferences.
Behavioral specialists like Jacob Colby need better hands-off training with kids who are on the spectrum with PTSD.
My son was out of options; without the EFA program he wouldn't be getting an education.
My advice is to become better informed before you come down on good programs.
