To The Daily Sun,
Thank you to the editor of The Daily Sun for the "cartoon" showing us how you really feel about Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, the most senior person of color in our entire nation. The idea that he is so dumb, he needs his (white) wife to tell him how to do his job, is the most condescending, racially bigoted and offensive piece of trash you have ever printed. But by all means, please do go on.
Alan Moon
Tilton
