To The Daily Sun,
Tom Steyer! What a guy! A billionaire comes to town and tells us how miserable everyone is when we have the lowest unemployment rate in history.
Two aspects of this appearance are absolutely astounding:
1.) Based on the reporting from Rick Green, none of the nincompoops who attended asked Tom whether he supported the assassination of 10 of the world’s top terrorists, including General Salami, or whether he trusted Iran with a nuclear bomb, as did Obama, Biden, and Clinton under the Iranian nuclear agreement, despite the constant threats from Iran to use it on Israel and U.S.
2.) Tom has spent $110 million on advertising to promote himself as president. Of course, this is blood money from coal. My point, however, is that Tom, if he stays in the race, will spend over $300 million on his pursuit of power. I suggest that Tom divert his $300 million to those who are so miserable, rather than feed the coffers of the multi-billion-dollar enterprises of Twitter, Facebook, Google, NBC, CBS, ABC and MSNBC, who only bring us “fake news”. However, I am sure Tom will continue his selfish pursuit of power.
Thank God for the mute button.
Charles H. Bradley III
Laconia
