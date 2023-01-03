By the time former President Donald Trump scooted out of Washington on Jan. 20, 2021, The Washington Post had counted a mere 30,573 false or misleading claims by The Great Swamp Drainer during his time in office. Even that was an undercount, because the Post decided early on that it would only count one falsehood per topic for each speech, tweet or interview, lest its computer crash under the sheer volume of fabrications. Thus, for example, if in any given speech Trump uttered multiple lies, say, about his taxes or supposed payment thereof, or about how COVID-19 was a hoax and was scheduled to shortly disappear, or about how people kept telling him he was a genius, the Post only marked him down for a single falsehood.

Even with that limitation, however, Trump did not only set the world record for lies for any figure, public or private, indicted or unindicted. When it comes to dishonesty, he is in a galaxy unto himself.

