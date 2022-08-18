Monkeypox

Jonathan Parducho, a pharmacist, removes a tray of vials of of the Jynneos vaccine for monkeypox from a box containing 20 doses, in the vaccine hub at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, July 29, 2022, in San Francisco. The U.S. will declare a public health emergency to bolster the federal response to the outbreak of monkeypox that already has infected more than 6,600 Americans. That's according to two people familiar with the matter said. (Lea Suzuki/Concord Monitor file photo)

 Lea Suzuki

New Hampshire hasn’t seen any new cases of monkeypox for more than a week and widespread vaccination is not being planned for the disease, partly because it is spread almost entirely by men who have intimate contact with other men.

“In this current state where there’s limited vaccine and the risk factors are so clearly clustered … a person who doesn’t have those risk behaviors doesn’t need to access the vaccine,” said New Hampshire Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Elizabeth Talbot during a webinar Wednesday sponsored by Dartmouth College. “It may be that it gets into the general population … then we’ll change recommendations. But the snapshot today suggests there’s not a need for widespread vaccination.”

