HAMPTON — A Massachusetts man is looking at serving up to a year in jail after pleading guilty to spitting in an officer's face then claiming he had COVID-19.
Christopher Zielinski, 37, of Haverhill, recently pleaded guilty in Rockingham Superior Court to driving while intoxicated, simple assault, criminal threatening and criminal mischief in connection with his June 26, 2020, arrest.
As part of a negotiated plea deal, he was sentenced to 12 months in jail on the charges of simple assault and criminal threatening for spitting on the officer. Both sentences will be served concurrently and will be suspended following the completion of the Substance Treatment and Recidivism Reduction (STARR) inmate program.
The criminal mischief charge, which carries a 3 ½ to 7-year sentence, will be suspended entirely if he remains on good behavior for the next five years once released.
