Volodymyr Zhukovskyy

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, adjusts his mask at Coos County Superior Court in Lancaster on July 25. Zhukovskyy was charged with negligent homicide in the deaths of seven motorcycle club members in a 2019 crash, and was found not guilty on all counts Tuesday. (AP photo/Steven Senne, pool)

LANCASTER — More than three years after a collision on Route 2 in Randolph killed seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, the driver of a pick-up truck towing a car carrier has been found not guilty on all charges for his role in the crash.

Jurors in Coos County Superior Court on Tuesday delivered the unanimous verdict following a trial that stretched across three weeks. Prosecutors argued that Volodymyr Zhukovskky, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, caused the crash when his 2016 Dodge Ram 2500 veered across the road’s center line, where he struck the first motorcyclist in the pack, Albert “Woody” Mazza. Zhukovskyy told officers following the crash he was distracted, reaching for a drink inside of the cab of his truck.

