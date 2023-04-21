It’s no secret that playing a collegiate sport is equivalent to a full-time job. Student athletes are tasked with balancing everyday practices, early morning weight training and constant travel on top of the ongoing pressures of college life — keeping up with classes, socializing with friends and figuring out a career path. 

Between March and April of 2022, five NCAA athletes committed suicide in the United States. Each played a different sport and attended different universities across the country. Their one shared experience: mental health struggles on and off the field.

