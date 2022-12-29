People who have bought airline tickets should get “significant relief” when flights are canceled or significantly delayed, New Hampshire’s attorney general is arguing as part of a national push to strengthen consumer protection in this area.

“Airlines should take notice, and whether it is oversold flights or operational disruptions, they should no longer be able to simply shift their problems onto their passengers,” said Attorney General John Formella in a prepared statement.

