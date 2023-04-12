WOLFEBORO — Police Chief Dean Rondeau has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of an investigation. Town leaders have not disclosed the reason for the investigation.

“The only thing I will say — I won’t use the word 'investigation' — the chief was placed on paid leave pending the outcome of an internal inquiry,” said Steve Wood, chair of the Wolfeboro Police Commission. Wood added that the leave was effective as of Monday.

