John E. Murray III, 56, of Alton Bay, has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for producing child sexual abuse material and sex trafficking of minors, according to United States Attorney Jane E. Young in a press release.
“But for the bravery of the survivors in coming forward, this outcome would not have been possible,” Young said in the release. “We hope that today’s sentencing brings some measure of solace to the survivors and their families and serves as a warning to anyone who would target children for sexual abuse and exploitation in New Hampshire.”
Murray worked as a manager at the West Alton Marina on Alton Bay, where he oversaw the hiring and supervision of seasonal employees, many of whom were minors. Court documents and statements revealed that Murray solicited explicit images and videos from underage marina employees, often in exchange for money. He instructed the victims to send him the content via Snapchat, and investigators later found videos of the victims on Murray's cellphone and in his Snapchat account. Murray also engaged in unwanted sexual contact and acts with minor employees. In two instances, he paid cash to minor victims in exchange for performing sexual acts on them. The misconduct took place over several years, dating back to at least 2015. Murray has been in state custody since August 2021 on related charges.
Young thanked local, state and federal law enforcement partners for their "outstanding work and tireless dedication in the pursuit of justice."
Michael Krol, acting special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in New England, noted that Murray used his position of power to exploit and subject his young employees to unwanted advances. Krol praised the collaborative efforts of law enforcement professionals and the courage of those who came forward, leading to Murray's prison sentence.
Homeland Security Investigations and the Alton Police Department handled the case, with assistance from the New Hampshire State Police, the New Hampshire Human Trafficking Collaborative Task Force and the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kasey Weiland prosecuted the case as part of the Department of Justice's Project Safe Childhood initiative, which aims to protect children from online exploitation and abuse by marshaling federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children on the internet and rescue victims.
