John E. Murray III, 56, of Alton Bay, has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for producing child sexual abuse material and sex trafficking of minors, according to United States Attorney Jane E. Young in a press release.

“But for the bravery of the survivors in coming forward, this outcome would not have been possible,” Young said in the release. “We hope that today’s sentencing brings some measure of solace to the survivors and their families and serves as a warning to anyone who would target children for sexual abuse and exploitation in New Hampshire.” 

