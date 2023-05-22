WOLFEBORO — An investigation of former Police Chief Dean Rondeau is being conducted by Municipal Resources Inc., according to Police Commissioner Stephen Wood. Rondeau retired last month after being placed on leave during the investigation.
Stu Chase, who previously served the town as police chief, has stepped back up to lead the department in the interim. MRI is expected to complete their work in June, according to Wood.
“I can tell you it is not a criminal matter because the attorney general is not involved,” Wood said. The investigation "is still being conducted, still in process. Even though he retired, the investigation will go right through to completion. We don't know anything at this point other than it is in process.”
Both Wood and Wolfeboro Town Manager James Pineo addressed the lack of communication in the early days of Rondeau being placed on leave.
“I think that’s a very fair question,” Pineo said. “One of the items is that we need to advise internal staff before we let the press know. It literally seemed like simultaneous to the staff being advised, the press was advised. When you ask me, it took me by complete surprise that the word got out as quickly as it did.”
“I think the main concern that I hear is that people didn’t know what was going on,” town resident Bob Kelley said. “I think it’s nice that they made the decision to have Stu Chase come back, that’s reassuring. I think that people would just like to know, and it seems like the local paper hasn’t been covering much.”
Earlier this month, the police commission announced the temporary return of Chase to a part-time role as the department identifies a permanent replacement. His first official day was Monday, May 22.
“I hope they look at the staff they have. They seem to have some very good candidates within the department,” Kelley said. “In the past, it seems like the commission has gone outside and hired and hired again outside, and from what I’ve seen they have very good people working right in town, so I’d like to see someone move up [rather] than somebody come from the outside.”
In an interview with The Conway Daily Sun’s Daymond Steer, Chase said he will be mentoring Capt. Mark Livie and Lt. Guy Maloney during his temporary tenure as chief.
According to Wood, the catalyst for the investigation into Rondeau, his placement on leave and retirement was a complaint, the nature of which is unknown to the public.
“We still don’t know what it was about or anything, but it was surprising, because [Rondeau] makes an effort,” Kelley said. “He was out and about at least once a week when the Downtown Grill was open.”
Rondeau made himself available during Coffee and Connections with the Chief of Police sessions at the restaurant, which were also broadcast on public access.
“You should know that anytime there's an internal affairs investigation or any type of an investigation, while it's being conducted it is a protected process,” Wood said. “MRI is a private agency in this case, they're conducting an investigation. They're not going to divulge details or risk compromising the investigation.”
Wood asked for the public’s patience, but acknowledged their desire to be more informed.
“Anybody put in a position similar to this would expect the same treatment,” Wood said. “We live in a society where you have the right to due process. When the investigation is complete, we make determinations, we will talk with legal counsel and we will release everything to the public that we can.”
Pineo said all in all, law enforcement does an “excellent job” in the region.
“I also believe with what is going on in the country and the world, all agencies of government are under a very close eye,” Pineo said. “That’s all justified because we work for the people, but some of it can be a little bit challenging at times, at least from my perspective.”
